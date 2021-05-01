1,039 Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Bought by Monarch Capital Management Inc.

Monarch Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 329.7% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

VTI stock opened at $217.10 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $138.37 and a fifty-two week high of $219.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $211.04 and a 200-day moving average of $196.71.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

