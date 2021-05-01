1,000 Shares in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Acquired by Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viasat by 351.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,178,783 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,487,000 after acquiring an additional 917,924 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its position in Viasat by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,096,359 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,796,000 after purchasing an additional 53,010 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Viasat by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 847,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,665,000 after purchasing an additional 71,276 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Viasat in the 4th quarter worth $23,636,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Viasat in the 4th quarter worth $23,279,000. 80.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total transaction of $167,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at $155,542.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Viasat stock opened at $51.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.63. Viasat, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.82 and a 12 month high of $61.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,589.50 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $575.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.56 million. Viasat had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Viasat, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VSAT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. William Blair upgraded Viasat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Viasat from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Viasat from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.14.

About Viasat

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks, and Government Systems. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; and mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts.

