1,000 Shares in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB) Purchased by Mascoma Wealth Management LLC

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 39.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 29.8% during the first quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 111,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,811,000 after purchasing an additional 25,502 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $593,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 414.0% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 75,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 61,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 133,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,049,000 after purchasing an additional 28,935 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FLTB opened at $52.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.34 and a 200-day moving average of $52.61. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.82 and a 52 week high of $52.90.

