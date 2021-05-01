100 Shares in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Purchased by Brand Asset Management Group Inc.

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $2,719,979,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,465,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,291,395,000 after purchasing an additional 973,130 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,126,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,668,460,000 after purchasing an additional 866,271 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,867,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $755,667,000 after purchasing an additional 765,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,644,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $958,305,000 after purchasing an additional 688,229 shares in the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total value of $643,997.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,003.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Linde from $300.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.81.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $285.84 on Friday. Linde plc has a one year low of $172.76 and a one year high of $292.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $280.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 57.77%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

