$1.87 Billion in Sales Expected for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) to report sales of $1.87 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Dover’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.90 billion. Dover posted sales of $1.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dover will report full-year sales of $7.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.26 billion to $7.57 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $7.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.62 billion to $8.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Dover.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on DOV shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Dover from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.91.

DOV stock traded down $2.14 on Wednesday, hitting $149.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 930,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,253. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.47. Dover has a 1 year low of $79.87 and a 1 year high of $151.72. The stock has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.39%.

In related news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $481,061.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,382. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Dover in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dover by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dover in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Dover in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Dover in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

