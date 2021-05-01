$1.50 EPS Expected for NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) will post earnings of $1.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for NICE’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.52 and the lowest is $1.47. NICE posted earnings per share of $1.34 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that NICE will report full year earnings of $6.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.18 to $6.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.69 to $7.24. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NICE.

Get NICE alerts:

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $438.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.78 million. NICE had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 12.38%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NICE. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NICE from $334.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NICE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays raised shares of NICE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $246.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of NICE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.85.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of NICE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $705,000. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of NICE by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in NICE by 33.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 222,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,554,000 after buying an additional 55,343 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in NICE by 21.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of NICE by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

NICE stock opened at $241.23 on Wednesday. NICE has a one year low of $160.73 and a one year high of $288.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $230.82 and its 200 day moving average is $246.90. The firm has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 77.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NICE (NICE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.