$1.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) will post $1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Crane’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.35 and the lowest is $1.27. Crane reported earnings per share of $1.15 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crane will report full-year earnings of $5.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $6.41. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Crane.

Several analysts have recently commented on CR shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crane currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.25.

Crane stock opened at $94.06 on Wednesday. Crane has a 1-year low of $44.23 and a 1-year high of $97.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 247.53 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 15,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total transaction of $1,315,124.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,075 shares in the company, valued at $7,736,394. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Crane during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Crane by 23.2% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,263 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new position in Crane during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Crane during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC boosted its position in Crane by 0.7% during the first quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 254,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $23,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

