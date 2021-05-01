$1.21 Billion in Sales Expected for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) will report $1.21 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hasbro’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.14 billion and the highest is $1.24 billion. Hasbro reported sales of $860.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Hasbro will report full-year sales of $6.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.02 billion to $6.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.22 billion to $6.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hasbro.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.36. Hasbro had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HAS. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Hasbro from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.13.

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $99.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Hasbro has a twelve month low of $60.20 and a twelve month high of $101.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAS. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 3.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Hasbro by 3.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 114,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Hasbro by 10.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in Hasbro by 70.3% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel raised its position in Hasbro by 16.5% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 19,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

Recommended Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hasbro (HAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.