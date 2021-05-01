$1.20 Billion in Sales Expected for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) to report sales of $1.20 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Tapestry’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.21 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.18 billion. Tapestry posted sales of $1.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tapestry will report full year sales of $5.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.36 billion to $5.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.57 billion to $5.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tapestry.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.15. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TPR. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Tapestry from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.04.

In related news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $801,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,270,787.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ivan Menezes sold 5,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $234,051.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,880.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,602 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,053 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Tapestry by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 731 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Tapestry in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,291 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TPR traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.85. The stock had a trading volume of 4,430,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,216,466. The company has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.56. Tapestry has a 52 week low of $11.51 and a 52 week high of $48.60.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

