$0.73 EPS Expected for Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.73 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Moelis & Company’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.75. Moelis & Company posted earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 763.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Moelis & Company will report full year earnings of $3.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $3.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Moelis & Company.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.15. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The company had revenue of $263.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MC shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Moelis & Company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Moelis & Company from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group raised Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.88.

In related news, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 17,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total value of $903,421.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 17,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,566.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 1,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $79,899.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 581,676 shares of company stock valued at $32,471,601. Company insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MC. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,781,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Moelis & Company by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,211 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 462,677 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $21,635,000 after buying an additional 8,541 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MC traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.28. 834,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,463. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.08 and a beta of 1.33. Moelis & Company has a 1-year low of $26.81 and a 1-year high of $59.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.65 and a 200-day moving average of $48.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.24%.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

