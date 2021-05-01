-$0.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) will announce ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Conifer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.40). Conifer posted earnings of ($0.28) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 92.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conifer will report full year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.25). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Conifer.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.23). Conifer had a negative return on equity of 21.69% and a negative net margin of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $30.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.27 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CNFR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Conifer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of CNFR stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.19. 2,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,967. Conifer has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $5.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.21.

About Conifer

Conifer Holdings, Inc engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Personal Lines. The Commercial Lines segment offers coverage for property, liability, automobile, and miscellaneous coverage. The Personal Lines segment involves in the provision of catastrophe coverage or dwelling insurance.

