$0.34 EPS Expected for ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) will post $0.34 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.37. ON Semiconductor posted earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 240%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will report full year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $2.27. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ON Semiconductor.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Summit Insights cut ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.04.

In other news, EVP George H. Cave sold 8,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $380,869.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Emmanuel T. Hernandez sold 74,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total value of $2,798,245.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 103,461 shares in the company, valued at $3,903,583.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,413 shares of company stock worth $4,464,308 in the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ON. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $295,803,000. Swedbank purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $141,360,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 274.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,375,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,225,000 after buying an additional 3,206,484 shares during the period. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $93,860,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 416.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,323,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,779,000 after buying an additional 2,680,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $39.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. ON Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $13.48 and a twelve month high of $44.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.94. The stock has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

