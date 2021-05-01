$0.34 EPS Expected for LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) will post $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for LivaNova’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.36. LivaNova reported earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 326.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that LivaNova will report full year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.80. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover LivaNova.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $247.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.30 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LIVN. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of LivaNova from $92.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on LivaNova from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded LivaNova from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of LivaNova by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in LivaNova during the fourth quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in LivaNova during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. 89.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $84.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.74 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.66. LivaNova has a fifty-two week low of $41.07 and a fifty-two week high of $90.25.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

