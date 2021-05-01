-$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) will post ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Inogen’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.35) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Inogen posted earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inogen will report full year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.47). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.22). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Inogen.

Get Inogen alerts:

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05. Inogen had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $73.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.19 million.

INGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Inogen from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

In other Inogen news, EVP Brenton Taylor sold 14,765 shares of Inogen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $709,310.60. Also, EVP Byron Myers sold 7,102 shares of Inogen stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total value of $369,019.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,429 shares in the company, valued at $2,308,530.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,707 shares of company stock worth $4,128,568 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INGN. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inogen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $272,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inogen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $685,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inogen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,530,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Inogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Inogen by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,926 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INGN opened at $65.39 on Wednesday. Inogen has a 52-week low of $26.57 and a 52-week high of $67.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.62 and its 200-day moving average is $45.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -726.47 and a beta of 1.05.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

See Also: What are convertible shares?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inogen (INGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.