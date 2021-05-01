$0.27 EPS Expected for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) to announce earnings per share of $0.27 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for MercadoLibre’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.53. MercadoLibre reported earnings per share of ($0.44) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 161.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MercadoLibre will report full-year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to $5.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $9.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MercadoLibre.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($1.41). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.11) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,530.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. HSBC raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $2,150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research raised MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,724.72.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,400,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 8,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,787,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,132,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI traded down $17.25 on Friday, reaching $1,570.98. 271,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 554,064. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,531.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,587.12. MercadoLibre has a 52 week low of $570.01 and a 52 week high of $2,020.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -9,818.01 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MercadoLibre (MELI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.