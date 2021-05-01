$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) to report $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s earnings. The Liberty SiriusXM Group posted earnings of $0.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 52.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will report full year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.73. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $3.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Liberty SiriusXM Group.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter.

Several research firms recently commented on LSXMK. TheStreet lowered shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMK traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.23. 383,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800,386. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.34. The firm has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $28.87 and a 12-month high of $47.32.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

