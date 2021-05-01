$0.22 EPS Expected for Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) will report earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Digital Turbine’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.23. Digital Turbine reported earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 340%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Digital Turbine will report full year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.73. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.86 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Digital Turbine.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $88.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 146.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on APPS shares. B. Riley increased their price target on Digital Turbine from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Digital Turbine from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.06.

Shares of APPS traded up $3.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $75.43. 3,930,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,799,499. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.24. Digital Turbine has a twelve month low of $5.07 and a twelve month high of $102.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 251.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

In related news, CAO David Wesch sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.23, for a total transaction of $2,205,750.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 475.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

