-$0.18 EPS Expected for Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.18) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Trillium Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the highest is ($0.16). Trillium Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Trillium Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.34). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.81). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Trillium Therapeutics.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter.

TRIL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Bloom Burton raised shares of Trillium Therapeutics from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.83.

TRIL traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,143,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,149. The stock has a market cap of $979.73 million, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 2.27. Trillium Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.29 and a 12-month high of $20.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.94.

In related news, insider Robert Uger sold 3,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total transaction of $39,449.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,449.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Penka Petrova sold 5,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $58,856.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,004.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,112 shares of company stock worth $142,366 in the last ninety days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRIL. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 136.3% in the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,960,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,545,000 after buying an additional 1,707,600 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 3,185,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,854,000 after buying an additional 1,439,200 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,891,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 134.6% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,710,000 after buying an additional 573,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $6,378,000. 67.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trillium Therapeutics

Trillium Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the research and development of therapies for the treatment of cancer. It offers clinical programs, TTI-621 and TTI-622, target CD47, a signal that cancer cells frequently use to evade the immune system. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

