-$0.14 EPS Expected for Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) to report earnings per share of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Veritone’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.14). Veritone posted earnings of ($0.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 44%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veritone will report full year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.46). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.33). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Veritone.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.25. Veritone had a negative net margin of 94.44% and a negative return on equity of 122.72%. The company had revenue of $16.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.17 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VERI shares. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Veritone from $21.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Veritone from $15.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Veritone from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veritone presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Veritone by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 258,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,348,000 after buying an additional 39,964 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Veritone in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,966,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Veritone by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,647,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,860,000 after buying an additional 87,332 shares during the period. Banta Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Veritone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,006,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Veritone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Veritone stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.12. 495,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 874,322. Veritone has a twelve month low of $4.73 and a twelve month high of $50.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $779.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 3.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.38.

About Veritone

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as cognitive queries, predictions, correlations, and analyses in real-time using AI models in various categories comprising transcription, face recognition, and object recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data.

