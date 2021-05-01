-$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) will announce ($0.13) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.27). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure posted earnings per share of ($0.40) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will report full year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $1.34. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $1.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.63). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $244.53 million for the quarter.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

AY stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.55. 667,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,182,972. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $22.42 and a 1-year high of $48.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 65.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 275.41%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 68,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after buying an additional 17,005 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 9,833 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $285,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the period. 37.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 28 assets comprising 1,591 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

