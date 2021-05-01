-$0.12 EPS Expected for AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AutoWeb’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.17). AutoWeb posted earnings per share of ($0.27) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 55.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that AutoWeb will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $0.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow AutoWeb.

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The information services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $17.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 million. AutoWeb had a negative net margin of 10.53% and a negative return on equity of 49.17%.

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AutoWeb in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.13.

Shares of AUTO stock opened at $2.60 on Friday. AutoWeb has a 52-week low of $0.78 and a 52-week high of $5.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $35.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUTO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in AutoWeb in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AutoWeb in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoWeb during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in AutoWeb during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of AutoWeb in the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

