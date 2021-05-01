-$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) will announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Avalara’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Avalara posted earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 120%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avalara will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.13). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Avalara.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $144.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.37 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 6.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Avalara from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Avalara from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Avalara from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Avalara in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Avalara from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.13.

Shares of AVLR opened at $141.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $140.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.95. Avalara has a 1 year low of $86.20 and a 1 year high of $185.37. The stock has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -221.42 and a beta of 0.73.

In related news, CAO Daniel E. Manning sold 213 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.07, for a total value of $28,769.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,413,237.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.86, for a total transaction of $4,225,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 634,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,371,444.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,371 shares of company stock worth $14,686,176 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVLR. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Avalara by 665.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Avalara by 91.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avalara during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Avalara by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Avalara during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

