Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Purchases New Position in Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,000.
Separately, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Vor Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $116,000.
NYSE VOR opened at $29.67 on Friday. Vor Biopharma Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.32 and a 12 month high of $63.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.76.
In other Vor Biopharma news, Director Kush Parmar bought 555,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
About Vor Biopharma
Vor Biopharma, Inc develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It offers VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML). The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.
