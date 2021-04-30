Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Purchases New Position in Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,000.

Separately, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Vor Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $116,000.

NYSE VOR opened at $29.67 on Friday. Vor Biopharma Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.32 and a 12 month high of $63.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.76.

VOR has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

In other Vor Biopharma news, Director Kush Parmar bought 555,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

About Vor Biopharma

Vor Biopharma, Inc develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It offers VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML). The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

