Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Has $5.47 Million Holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC owned 0.10% of Adaptive Biotechnologies worth $5,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADPT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,954,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114,378 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,953,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,337,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,105,000 after acquiring an additional 234,854 shares in the last quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,305,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 656,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,791,000 after acquiring an additional 202,890 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

ADPT has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADPT opened at $42.84 on Friday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 52-week low of $30.19 and a 52-week high of $71.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.09 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.81.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $30.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.08 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 132.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.15%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 10,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.61, for a total transaction of $616,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,732,466 shares in the company, valued at $106,737,230.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Harlan S. Robins sold 7,790 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total transaction of $336,372.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,499,523.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 848,657 shares of company stock worth $37,807,496 over the last three months. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

