zooplus (ETR:ZO1) Given a €350.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

zooplus (ETR:ZO1) has been assigned a €350.00 ($411.76) price objective by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Warburg Research set a €169.00 ($198.82) target price on zooplus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays set a €180.00 ($211.76) price target on zooplus and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €225.00 ($264.71) price target on zooplus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €265.00 ($311.76) price target on zooplus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €213.14 ($250.76).

ZO1 stock opened at €268.40 ($315.76) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.58. zooplus has a twelve month low of €108.20 ($127.29) and a twelve month high of €274.80 ($323.29). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €236.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €188.90. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.91.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer of pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Wild Freedom, Purizon, Rocco, Cosma, Lukullus, and Feringa brands, as well as Briantos, My Star, Smilla, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

