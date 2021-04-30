Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) Shares Gap Down to $1.10

Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.10, but opened at $1.07. Zomedica shares last traded at $1.10, with a volume of 119,616 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zomedica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.18.

Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

In other Zomedica news, CFO Ann Marie Cotter sold 58,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total value of $67,665.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,665.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Johnny D. Powers sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total transaction of $870,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 725,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $841,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,619,732 shares of company stock valued at $1,878,505.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Zomedica during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Zomedica during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Zomedica during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Zomedica in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

About Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM)

Zomedica Corp., a development stage veterinary diagnostic and pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceuticals for the companion pet. Its lead drug product candidate is ZM-007, an oral suspension formulation of metronidazole for the treatment of acute diarrhea in small dog breeds and puppies.

