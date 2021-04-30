Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Price Target Cut to $202.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its price target trimmed by BTIG Research from $215.00 to $202.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ZG. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $97.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $167.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zillow Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $167.44.

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $135.28 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.83 and a 200-day moving average of $136.20. Zillow Group has a 1-year low of $40.23 and a 1-year high of $212.40. The company has a current ratio of 10.08, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $32.56 billion, a PE ratio of -69.02 and a beta of 1.31.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $788.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.17 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Zillow Group will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZG. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 89.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 21,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 9,971 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the third quarter worth $427,000. Azora Capital LP grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 34.9% in the third quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 60,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,172,000 after purchasing an additional 15,722 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the third quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the third quarter worth $651,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offers various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sale of homes; title and escrow services; title insurance products and services; and mortgage loans.

