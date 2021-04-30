Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) PT Raised to $186.00

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.39% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Zendesk from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.47.

Zendesk stock opened at $149.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a PE ratio of -95.24 and a beta of 1.27. Zendesk has a 52-week low of $70.05 and a 52-week high of $166.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.23.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.38 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 19.24% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zendesk will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 1,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $149,861.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 220 shares in the company, valued at $32,740.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.18, for a total transaction of $122,002.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,610,377.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,917 shares of company stock valued at $25,657,280. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Zendesk by 94.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,405,000 after purchasing an additional 30,282 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zendesk by 265.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 245,367 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,254,000 after buying an additional 178,268 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Zendesk during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,661,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Zendesk by 2.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 112,205 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,586,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Zendesk during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

