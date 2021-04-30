Zen Protocol Trading 5.7% Lower Over Last Week (ZP)

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded down 26.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 30th. During the last week, Zen Protocol has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. Zen Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.44 million and $6,734.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zen Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0635 or 0.00000116 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zen Protocol alerts:

Sora (XOR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $502.03 or 0.00916603 BTC.

Castweet (CTT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000226 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded 38.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000268 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.05 or 0.00105986 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000447 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Zen Protocol Coin Profile

Zen Protocol (CRYPTO:ZP) is a coin. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 coins and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 coins. The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zen Protocol’s official website is www.zenprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zen Protocol is a blockchain built for finance. Its focus is to help developers writing fast, scalable and reliable smart contracts. Zen Protocol features Bitcoin integration, faster smart contracts by proving how long they take to run, which means there's no need for a “gas” system, and a native token use and issuance. ZP is an ERC20 token used to activate contracts. Contracts are pay-per-block, meaning they don't use network resources that they don't pay for. The token is also used to vote on what mix of hash functions should be used in Zen Protocol's PoW. “

Zen Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zen Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zen Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zen Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zen Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.