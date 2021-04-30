Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €118.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €118.00 ($138.82) target price on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ZAL. Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($114.12) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €97.00 ($114.12) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €98.00 ($115.29) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Independent Research set a €112.00 ($131.76) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €100.18 ($117.85).

ZAL traded up €0.04 ($0.05) during trading on Thursday, hitting €88.92 ($104.61). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 412,817 shares. Zalando has a 12 month low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 12 month high of €49.86 ($58.66). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €87.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €88.01.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

