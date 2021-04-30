Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) to “Hold”

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ping Identity Holding Corp. is a pioneering Intelligent Identity company. It provides flexible options to extend hybrid IT environments and accelerate digital business initiatives with multi-factor authentication, single sign-on, access management, intelligent API security, directory and data governance capabilities. Ping Intelligent Identity(TM) platform provides customers, employees, partners and increasingly, IoT, with access to cloud, mobile, SaaS and on-premises applications and APIs, while also managing identity and profile data at scale. Ping Identity Holding Corp. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PING. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ping Identity from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays cut their price target on Ping Identity from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down from $34.00) on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stephens began coverage on Ping Identity in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Ping Identity from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ping Identity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.06.

PING stock opened at $24.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.07. The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -346.14, a P/E/G ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.01. Ping Identity has a 1-year low of $19.97 and a 1-year high of $37.80.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $63.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.77 million. Ping Identity had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. On average, analysts forecast that Ping Identity will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Adriana Zenia Carpenter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,573,488. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 1,000 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $30,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,978.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,751 shares of company stock worth $678,898. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PING. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in Ping Identity by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 14,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners increased its position in shares of Ping Identity by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 105,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Ping Identity by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ping Identity by 18.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 11,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

