Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) to Strong-Buy

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $42.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.79% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Laredo Petroleum Holdings, Inc. is engaged in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian and Mid-Continent regions of the United States. Laredo Petroleum Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LPI. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Laredo Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

NYSE:LPI opened at $41.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $532.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 4.72. Laredo Petroleum has a 1-year low of $7.71 and a 1-year high of $43.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.11.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $188.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.28 million. Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 111.63% and a positive return on equity of 23.92%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Laredo Petroleum will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 18,683.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $131,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 30.1% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,890 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $18,715,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $392,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. It engages in the sale of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company also engages in the integrated oil and natural gas gathering and transportation systems and related facilities; centralized oil storage tanks; natural gas lift, fuel for drilling, and completions activities; centralized compression infrastructure; and water storage, recycling and transportation facilities.

