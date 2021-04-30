Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Churchill Downs, the world’s most legendary racetrack, has conducted Thoroughbred racing and presented America’s greatest race, the Kentucky Derby. Churchill Downs, Inc. has Five racetracks; Six casinos; Big Fish Games, the world’s largest distributor of casual games; The country’s leading online wagering business, TwinSpires.com; A video poker business, A multi-state network of off-track betting (OTB) facilities; and a collection of racing-related data, totalisator and telecommunication companies that support CDI’s sports and gaming operations. CDI owes much to its horse racing heritage and is expanding on that tradition while evolving its business mix, management team and growth strategies to navigate any challenges. CDI’s launch of TwinSpires.com, an advance-deposit waging platform that allows customers to wager on horse racing from computers, tablet devices and smart phones, created another retail outlet for wagering transactions and data distribution. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Churchill Downs has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $207.67.

Shares of Churchill Downs stock opened at $215.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.50 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. Churchill Downs has a one year low of $89.29 and a one year high of $258.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $228.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.05.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $324.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.95 million. Churchill Downs had a negative net margin of 8.99% and a positive return on equity of 11.09%. The business’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Churchill Downs will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.47, for a total value of $90,188.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,978,521.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHDN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter worth about $65,729,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 2,393.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 196,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,352,000 after acquiring an additional 188,997 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,024,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,078,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,153,000 after acquiring an additional 51,521 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

