Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) to Hold

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. is engaged in designing and manufacturing of medical devices for weight loss solutions and gastrointestinal disorders. The Company’s product segment includes ORBERA (R), LAP-BAND (R) and OverStitch(TM). The ORBERA is an Intragastric Balloon System which is a weight loss aid for adults suffering from obesity. The LAP-BAND System is developed for weight reduction for patients with obesity. The OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System enables endoscopic surgery. It operates primarily in Asia Pacific, European Office, Latin and South America and Costa Rica. Apollo Endosurgery, Inc., formerly known as Lpath, Inc., is headquatered in Austin, Texas. “

Get Apollo Endosurgery alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Apollo Endosurgery from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of APEN stock opened at $5.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.11. Apollo Endosurgery has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $7.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.51 million, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $12.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.99 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Apollo Endosurgery will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apollo Endosurgery news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon acquired 30,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.71 per share, with a total value of $145,793.34. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 382,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,433.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Barr acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.89 per share, with a total value of $58,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,652.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 69,645 shares of company stock valued at $332,964. Corporate insiders own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery in the first quarter worth about $42,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Apollo Endosurgery by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 5,481 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Endosurgery by 119.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 121,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Endosurgery by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,326,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after buying an additional 900,730 shares during the last quarter. 43.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Endosurgery Company Profile

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. The company offers OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing Systems that enable advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to place full thickness sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apollo Endosurgery (APEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Endosurgery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Endosurgery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.