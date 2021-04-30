Zacks Investment Research Lowers Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $52.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Skechers have risen and outpaced the industry in the past three months. The stock also got a boost following the company’s stellar first-quarter 2021 results that gained from continued demand for comfort products as well as momentum in direct-to-consumer business. Markedly, both the top and the bottom lines not only beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate but also improved year over year. We note that the company’s digital business remains robust. Moreover, its international business continued to be a significant sales growth driver with China being the prominent market. Based on current trends and backlogs the company provided a decent second quarter and fiscal 2021 sales and earnings view that suggests a sharp improvement from the prior-year period. However, margins still remain an area to watch given the rise in SG&A expenses.”

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on SKX. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Monday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skechers U.S.A. presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.11.

Shares of NYSE:SKX opened at $48.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 72.00 and a beta of 1.26. Skechers U.S.A. has a 52 week low of $22.61 and a 52 week high of $53.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.24.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Michael Greenberg sold 125,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $4,765,000.00. Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 150,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $5,718,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 511,168 shares of company stock worth $19,475,234. 28.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 1,650.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,264 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

