Zacks Investment Research Lowers Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) to Hold

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics through its nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The Company designs proprietary drug delivery technology to penetrate mucosal tissue such as the eyes, lungs, gastrointestinal tracts and the female reproductive systems. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Waltham, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Kala Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,388,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,189,832. The company has a current ratio of 9.11, a quick ratio of 8.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $14.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.18 million, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.61.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.09). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,794.36% and a negative return on equity of 93.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALA. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.63% of the company’s stock.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

