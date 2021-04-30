Zacks Investment Research Lowers Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Covestro AG manufactures polymers and performance plastics. The Company manufactures, markets and distributes coatings, adhesives, insulating materials, sealants, polycarbonates and polyurethanes. It serves automotive, construction, health, electronics and medical engineering industries. Covestro AG is based in Leverkusen, Germany. “

Get Covestro alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Covestro from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Covestro from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Covestro presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of COVTY stock opened at $33.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.55. Covestro has a 1 year low of $15.13 and a 1 year high of $38.05.

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter. Covestro had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 1.82%. Analysts forecast that Covestro will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be issued a $1.4705 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 4.09%. Covestro’s payout ratio is 31.95%.

About Covestro

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Covestro (COVTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.