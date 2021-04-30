Zacks Investment Research Lowers bioMérieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of bioMérieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “bioMérieux S.A. designs, develops, manufactures and markets systems in the field of vitro diagnostics. The company provides diagnostic solutions which determine the source of disease and contamination. It also offers solutions for managing infectious diseases, cancers and cardiovascular diseases in clinical applications. The company provides solutions for the enumeration of microbial flora, detection of specific pathogenic bacteria, monitoring of air and surface quality and sterility testing for the agri-food, cosmetics and pharmaceutical industries. bioMérieux S.A. is based in Marcy L Etoile, France. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BMXMF. Berenberg Bank cut bioMérieux from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of bioMérieux in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of bioMérieux in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. bioMérieux currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $143.00.

bioMérieux stock opened at $120.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 46.61 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.30. bioMérieux has a 12 month low of $120.25 and a 12 month high of $170.55.

bioMérieux Company Profile

bioMÃ©rieux SA develops and produces in vitro diagnostic solutions for private and hospital laboratories for the diagnosis of infectious diseases. The company offers systems, which use biological sample to diagnose infectious diseases, cardiovascular pathologies, and various cancers; and microbiological testing of manufacturing for food, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and veterinary sectors.

