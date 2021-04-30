Zacks Investment Research Lowers Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Associated British Foods is a diversified international food, ingredients and retail group. The group is one of Europe’s largest food companies with a wide range of successful brands and products in the food sector, and an increasingly strong presence in advanced research and technology. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ASBFY. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Redburn Partners cut shares of Associated British Foods from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Grupo Santander raised shares of Associated British Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.00.

Associated British Foods stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.58. 5,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,430. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.04. Associated British Foods has a twelve month low of $19.62 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.39.

Associated British Foods Company Profile

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

