Zacks Investment Research Downgrades UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) to Hold

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “United Mobile Home’s primary business is the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities – leasing manufactured home spaces on a month-to-month basis to private manufactured home owners. The company also leases homes to residents. A manufactured home community is designed to accommodate detached, single family manufactured housing units, which are produced off-site by manufacturers and delivered by truck to the site. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on UMH. B. Riley boosted their target price on UMH Properties from $16.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet raised UMH Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Aegis initiated coverage on UMH Properties in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. UMH Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.67.

Shares of UMH Properties stock opened at $21.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16. UMH Properties has a 12 month low of $10.32 and a 12 month high of $21.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.32. The stock has a market cap of $914.81 million, a PE ratio of -18.14 and a beta of 1.07.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.49. UMH Properties had a negative return on equity of 21.08% and a negative net margin of 13.64%. Analysts expect that UMH Properties will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UMH. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of UMH Properties during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UMH Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UMH Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in UMH Properties during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in UMH Properties by 208.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,174 shares in the last quarter. 57.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

