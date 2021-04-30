Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) to Hold

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SOCIETE GENL FR Group is the sixth largest bank in the euro zone. Its business mix is structured around three core businesses: Retail Banking, Asset Management and Private Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking. The Group is implementing a sustainable growth policy based on the selective development of its products and services, a client-focused culture of innovation in its different markets, and sustained organic growth coupled with acquisitions. “

Get Société Générale Société anonyme alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Société Générale Société anonyme stock opened at $5.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.33. Société Générale Société anonyme has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $5.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. Société Générale Société anonyme had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Société Générale Société anonyme will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Société Générale Société anonyme

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

Featured Article: How dollar cost averaging works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Société Générale Société anonyme (SCGLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.