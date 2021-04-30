Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) to Hold

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Artelo Biosciences Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics targeting the endocannabinoid system. The company’s product pipeline consists of ART27.13, ART12.11 and ART26.12 which are in clinical stage. Artelo Biosciences Inc. is based in La Jolla, CA. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group raised shares of Artelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ ARTL opened at $1.33 on Wednesday. Artelo Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $3.67. The company has a market cap of $30.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.15.

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.09.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Artelo Biosciences stock. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI bought a new position in shares of Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI owned about 0.13% of Artelo Biosciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Artelo Biosciences

Artelo Biosciences, Inc is a development stage company, which engages in discovering, licensing, developing and commercializing treatments that modulate the endocannabinoid system. The company was founded by James Manley on May 2, 2011 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

