Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) to Strong Sell

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $23.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 13.95% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Air Transport Services’ capital expenditures are escalating due to hefty investments on purchase of aircraft. The company’s capital expenses rose 11.1% year over year to $510.4 million in 2020. Capex for 2021 is projected to be nearly similar to 2020 levels. Rising capex has the potential to limit bottom-line growth. Additionally, Air Transport Services’ bottom line is being hurt by to high operating expenses (up 7% in 2020). Operating costs flared up mainly due to rise in costs on salaries, wages and benefits. Shares of the company underperformed its industry in a year’s time mainly due to high expenses. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s 2021 earnings has been revised downward in the past 60 days. However, the surge in e-commerce demand during these coronavirus-ravaged times is a tailwind for the company.”

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ATSG. TheStreet lowered Air Transport Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Air Transport Services Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Air Transport Services Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Shares of Air Transport Services Group stock opened at $26.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.30 and its 200-day moving average is $28.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -16.30 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Air Transport Services Group has a 12-month low of $18.99 and a 12-month high of $32.43.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The transportation company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $399.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.65 million. Air Transport Services Group had a positive return on equity of 23.32% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. Analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Air Transport Services Group news, Director Joseph C. Hete sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $278,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 490,086 shares in the company, valued at $13,668,498.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael L. Berger sold 6,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total value of $212,254.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,508,412.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,792 shares of company stock worth $1,261,357 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 3,874,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $113,363,000 after acquiring an additional 897,758 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 6,014 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $448,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 354,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,114,000 after acquiring an additional 11,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation services in the United States and internationally. It offers contracted airline operations, aircraft modification and maintenance services, ground services, and other support services.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Air Transport Services Group (ATSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.