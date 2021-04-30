Zacks: Brokerages Expect Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) to Post $5.97 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) will report earnings per share of $5.97 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Whirlpool’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $6.32 and the lowest is $5.60. Whirlpool reported earnings per share of $2.15 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 177.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whirlpool will report full-year earnings of $24.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.20 to $24.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $22.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.20 to $26.37. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Whirlpool.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.38 by $1.82. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.14.

NYSE:WHR traded up $2.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $238.32. The stock had a trading volume of 411,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,871. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Whirlpool has a 12 month low of $101.03 and a 12 month high of $246.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.25%.

In other news, EVP Gilles Morel sold 5,086 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.23, for a total transaction of $1,221,809.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,293 shares in the company, valued at $550,847.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joao Carlos Brega sold 6,866 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.23, for a total transaction of $1,306,119.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,815,521.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,757 shares of company stock worth $42,438,239 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 443.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 345.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Whirlpool in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

