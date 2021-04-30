Zacks: Brokerages Expect Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) to Announce $0.94 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) to post $0.94 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Syneos Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.02. Syneos Health reported earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Syneos Health will report full year earnings of $4.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.17 to $4.26. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.79 to $4.94. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Syneos Health.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 10.02%.

SYNH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.92.

In other Syneos Health news, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 64,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total transaction of $4,883,067.87. Also, insider Michelle Keefe sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,772,026 shares of company stock valued at $354,298,532. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 45.4% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 86.0% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 714,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,195,000 after acquiring an additional 330,429 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 29.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after acquiring an additional 13,872 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 20.5% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 77.9% during the first quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 414,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,422,000 after acquiring an additional 181,442 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $83.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Syneos Health has a 1-year low of $50.26 and a 1-year high of $89.95. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.88 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.41.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Syneos Health (SYNH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.