Zacks: Brokerages Expect IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) to Announce $1.72 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) will announce earnings per share of $1.72 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for IDEXX Laboratories’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.79 and the lowest is $1.60. IDEXX Laboratories reported earnings of $1.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will report full year earnings of $7.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.43 to $7.68. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $8.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.40 to $9.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover IDEXX Laboratories.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $720.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IDXX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $479.33.

Shares of IDXX opened at $552.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $507.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $485.94. IDEXX Laboratories has a one year low of $266.00 and a one year high of $573.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.28, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88.

In other news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 11,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.71, for a total transaction of $5,815,795.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,527.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 1,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.56, for a total transaction of $555,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 652,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,634,567.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,143 shares of company stock worth $17,729,819. Corporate insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

