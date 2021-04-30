Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hilton Worldwide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.10. Hilton Worldwide posted earnings per share of $0.74 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 93.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will report full year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $2.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $4.22. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hilton Worldwide.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 34.02% and a negative net margin of 5.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HLT. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.96.

In related news, insider Martin Rinck sold 5,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $676,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,637 shares in the company, valued at $579,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 57,121 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total value of $6,224,475.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 246,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,869,931.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,944 shares of company stock valued at $8,049,124. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 16.9% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 4.3% in the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HLT traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $128.70. 1,262,917 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,533,921. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.70. The company has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a PE ratio of -110.95 and a beta of 1.33. Hilton Worldwide has a 12-month low of $62.47 and a 12-month high of $132.69.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hilton Worldwide (HLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.