Zacks: Brokerages Expect Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) to Announce $0.03 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) will announce earnings per share of $0.03 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Genco Shipping & Trading posted earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 117.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will report full year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $2.29. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $2.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Genco Shipping & Trading.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 43.05%. The company had revenue of $62.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.15 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Fearnley Fonds raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. B. Riley lifted their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.70.

Shares of NYSE:GNK opened at $15.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $631.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 0.91. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $15.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is presently -11.94%.

In other news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 14,164 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $151,129.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 369,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,942,319.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 3,981,277 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total value of $42,161,723.43. Insiders sold a total of 4,613,457 shares of company stock valued at $48,736,220 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,292,044 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,509,000 after buying an additional 123,775 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the fourth quarter worth approximately $556,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,930 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 9,457 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 175.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 57,268 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 36,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the fourth quarter worth approximately $365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

