Zacks: Brokerages Expect Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) to Post -$0.17 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) will report earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Galectin Therapeutics’ earnings. Galectin Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 183.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Galectin Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.69) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Galectin Therapeutics.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Galectin Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in Galectin Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 698,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 10,030 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,598,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,818,000 after purchasing an additional 94,978 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GALT traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.20. 88,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,975,682. Galectin Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $5.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.06 million, a PE ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 2.04.

Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is (GR-MD-02) belapectin galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

