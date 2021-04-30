Zacks: Brokerages Expect FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) to Post $0.40 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) to report $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for FormFactor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.40. FormFactor reported earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FormFactor will report full year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow FormFactor.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. FormFactor had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $186.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FORM. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of FormFactor from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of FormFactor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of FormFactor from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. FormFactor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.11.

In related news, Director Edward Rogas, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $877,500.00. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,156,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,777,813.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FORM. Norges Bank bought a new position in FormFactor in the 4th quarter worth $47,309,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in FormFactor by 261,685.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,427,000 after buying an additional 1,020,572 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in FormFactor in the 4th quarter worth $19,578,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in FormFactor in the 4th quarter worth $10,949,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in FormFactor in the 4th quarter worth $8,711,000. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FORM traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.29. The stock had a trading volume of 45,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,537. FormFactor has a 1 year low of $21.97 and a 1 year high of $52.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 39.62 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

